MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews will seek grant funding from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to build a 10-foot multi-use path near Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
The path would span Matthews Township Parkway from North Trade Street to Independence Pointe Parkway.
The Matthews Board of Commissioners talked about financing the project with direct dollars from the CRTPO in February, but the CRTPO told the town that it would need to apply through a competitive grant process.
Town Planner Dana Stoogenke said the town could be reimbursed up to 80% of project costs.
Commissioner Renee Garner acknowledged that transportation projects across the region are becoming more competitive.
“Any sort of creativity that gets us ahead of the curve is phenomenal, and it puts us in a really good place,” Garner told Stoogenke on Aug. 22. “I think it's important to recognize that you're putting a lot of thought into this.”
Stoogenke said that while projects require a 20% match, more projects are being pitched to CRTPO with a 30% match.
“That is something we need to be aware of when we submit other projects,” she said of construction dollars.
Mayor John Higdon said he knows of at least one fatality that happened at the intersection in front of the hospital.
“This would be a great benefit to the town and maybe increase safety as well,” Higdon said.
