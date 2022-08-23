MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews will apply for a grant to study the best ways to keep pedestrians safe John Street.
Transportation Planner Dana Stoogenke described John Street from I-485 to N.C. 51 as an important corridor for Matthews.
“This is the heart of downtown,” she said. “This would basically be a study of how to move pedestrians around this corridor.”
The town’s planning department is focused on the corridor long-term, but this study will focus on how to improve the current configuration of pedestrian traffic flow.
Stoogenke explained to commissioners how the town will apply for a grant that reimburses up to 80% of the cost of the pedestrian study, which could begin in late fiscal year 2023. The town estimates the cost of the study to be $150,000.
The study will look at where crossings can be located and how much they may cost.
“We've seen a huge redevelopment effort along this corridor,” Stoogenke said. “It's evolving and we want to understand what we're supposed to do.”
With John Street being a state road, Stoogenke said the study will provide the N.C. Department of Transportation with all the data it needs to move forward on five or six crosswalks projects.
“I think everybody in town is noticing a lot of people crossing John Street right now wherever they want to cross, particularly during farmers market and things like that,” Mayor John Higdon said. “For that reason, I would greatly support this. Also it’s always a good deal when the town gets an 80/20 match. That’s money well spent.”
