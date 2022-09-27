MATTHEWS – The Matthews Rotary Club plans to thank veterans for their dedication, commitment and service over lunch.
The 32nd annual Matthews Rotary Club Veterans Day Celebration takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Levine Senior Center, 1050 DeVore Lane. The club, which goes by the motto, “service above self,” has tapped Mike Stevens, retired 13th master chief petty officer of the Navy, as the keynote speaker.
Seating is limited. RSVP by Nov. 2 by emailing Rotarian Fred Rogers at fredrog@msn.com or calling the Levine Senior Center at 704-846-4654.
