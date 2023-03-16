Matthews rezoning may lead to office building

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on April 10 to consider a rezoning petition that could lead to a two-story office building two lots down from Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse.
Indian Trail Plaza LLC wants to change the zoning at 4.28 acres at 2116 E. John Street from residential to office. The site plan from Urban Design Partners says the office use will consist of a two-story building up to 20,000 square feet. Parking would go behind the building.
The application said of the project: “The use will be very low intensity and will not impact a large area on site.”
The town received the application on March 1 and intends to notify neighbors by March 27. The board may make a decision as early as May 8.
