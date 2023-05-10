Matthews residents worry about gridlock at Greylock

MATTHEWS – Jennifer Lynch moved to Greylock Ridge Road in 2007 for its proximity to downtown Matthews, greenways, schools and the area’s small-town charm.
“I see John Street as the gateway to downtown Matthews, where that small-town feel is and hopefully will remain,” Lynch said. “Over the past few years, you can’t go anywhere in the Matthews area without seeing huge apartment buildings.”
Lynch is among neighbors worried about a proposal that would add up to 285 apartments, 130 townhomes, 150 hotel rooms and up to 240,000 square feet of office, retail, restaurant and commercial uses at 60 acres on the northeast quadrant of East John Street and I-485.
Multiple residents, like Pat Robinson, spoke out against the project during the May 8 commissioners meeting.
“They can put single-family homes in there,” said Robinson, a resident since 1972. “We don’t need multi-family homes. We don’t need townhomes. We have plenty of those in Matthews.”
The site was previously zoned in 2009 to include up to 220 multi-family units, a satellite university as well as commercial, retail, office or restaurant space. The chunk of the site designated for the college and owned by Wingate University is not part of this rezoning proposal.
Matthews Planning Director Jay Camp said his team has been working with the applicant for a year and a half.
“A lot of progress has been made on the plan,” Camp told commissioners May 8. “Is it a better iteration of the previous plan in 2009? I think it’s definitely headed in that direction.”
Camp said there was some initial concern about a gas station proposed at I-485 and John Street. Camp said he hasn’t heard a lot of love from individual commissioners he has spoken to about the gas station.
The public hearing follows that of the Sante Matthews project, which had uniquely designed townhomes, cottages and duplexes. Camp said the Gateway Matthews project is a more traditional design in comparison.
Another one of Camp’s concerns is that the parts of the project that would likely generate the most interest among citizens, such as the office campus and retail village concept, are speculative and scheduled toward latter phases of the project.
“The project is not without merit,” Camp said. “I think it’s a really good project. It’s not yet a great project. We’re going to continue to work with the developer and ultimately work for the best outcome for the Town of Matthews.”
Commissioners shared their concerns about the project.
Mark Tofano said multiple times during the public hearing that he wanted to see single-family homes in the portion currently zoned for residential.
Tofano encouraged applicants to stand out at the corner of Greylock Ridge Road and East John Street to look out at the congestion between 7 and 8 a.m.
“Having something of this magnitude at that intersection is extremely worrisome to me,” he said, noting it would have a major negative impact on the area. “I can not tell you how worrisome this is to me.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool echoed staff’s concerns about the phasing of the project. The housing will be built before most of the retail village and office campus. He worries about a scenario in which the town is left with a bunch of multifamily and townhome units with no true amenities for downtown residents.
Commissioner John Urban would like to see the greenspace integrated better within the uses on the property and connecting sites.
John Carmichael, a partner at Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson P.A., said unlike the previous plan, the applicant’s proposal would come with affordable housing units, a greenway/nature trail connection, construction of a pedestrian signal on East John Street, dedication of right-of-way for Greylock Ridge and a convenience store.
The development team said the project would generate 8,772 daily trips, including 723 in morning peak hours and 915 in afternoon peak hours. They told commissioners that the 2009 plan generated 12,506 daily trips, pushing 6,163 of those toward downtown. They said the new plan would push 2,193 trips toward downtown.
Jeffrey Smith, of Terwilliger Pappas, said the proximity to downtown will be desirable to future residents.
“Not only will they benefit from the jobs, the retail and the commercial that’s being developed by Lat Purser here, but they will benefit from all that is in downtown Matthews,” Smith said. “This is a different site than Sante Matthews. It’s where more density should happen.”
Smith reasoned that such density would bring more people within walking distance of downtown.
