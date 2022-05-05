MATTHEWS – The Matthews Appearance and Tree Advisory Committee has organized a milkweed sale to help support the dwindling monarch population.
The sale features butterfly weed, a type of milkweed that is a host plant for the monarchs.
The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, May 14 in the Matthews United Methodist Church parking lot. Plants cost $5 each (cash only) with a limit of 10 per person (Matthews residents only).
This will be a drive-through event. Volunteers from the committee will take orders and cash, as well as load cars.
Plants were sold out within an hour at last year’s event.
Call Debbie at 704-609-3921 for details.
