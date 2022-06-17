MATTHEWS – Molly Jones wasn’t born into the pork industry, but she quickly fell in love with it upon arriving to N.C. State University in fall 2019.
Majoring in animal science with a double-minor in food science and nutrition, Jones hopes to use her knowledge and passion within the industry by attending veterinary school.
The North Carolina Pork Council Scholarship Committee selected six students, including Jones, to receive $1,000 scholarships this year. Each of the scholarship recipients have engaged in bettering the pork industry and their communities.
By working as a student employee at the Swine Educational Unit and completing two pork industry internships, she has really discovered her niche.
“I have found that I love interacting with producers and problem-solving while also helping provide safe and healthy pork to consumers,” Jones said. Jones is also involved in the Animal Science Club at NCSU and will serve as the president this fall.
