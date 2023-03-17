Matthews resident envisions wedding chapel

MATTHEWS – Matthews resident Rosa Davis wants to develop a wedding chapel in downtown.
She has applied for rezoning for 0.263 acres at 541 W. Charles Street from office to business.
Andrea Liberatore, an attorney with Poyner Spruill representing Davis, emailed a letter to Matthews Planning Director Jay Camp on March 1, describing the plans.
“The rezoning proposal would also contribute a unique and aesthetic building in the form of a quaint chapel,” Liberatore wrote. “The site plan also calls for the conservation of two mature oak trees at the font of the property which increases the aesthetic appeal of this development.”
One potential issue with the plan is that parking is not behind the building but Liberatore wrote that the parking doesn’t front a major thoroughfare and will be partially obscured by two mature trees.
The Matthews Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the project on May 8.The town received the application on March 1 and intends to notify neighbors by April 24. The board may make a decision as early as June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.