MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews announced details about the upcoming Festival of India festival on April 29.
The festival will take place from noon to 6 p.m. in Stumptown Park.
The event, held in partnership with the India Association of Charlotte, will feature dance performances, Indian street food, marketplace with jewelry and souvenirs, sari draping, turban tying, henna tattoos, immersive cultural experiences, a visual art gallery and interactive kids corner.
Performances at the event will present a snapshot of the variety of dance forms, old and new, in India.
The shows will include classical dance styles of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak and Odissi as well as folk dances from several states, accompanied by instrumentalists who play the flute and percussion such as the Dhol, Tabla, and Dholak. They will include the popular Bollywood dance style that fuses old and new in modern India.
The Visual Art Gallery will feature artwork by over 40 local artists who pursue and celebrate ancient painting styles.
Children can participate in creative expression with help from experienced artists, walking away with an artifact with an Indian-American theme. Kids will create a unique stencil canvas art with colors, using gems and sponge brushes.
New cultural exhibits showcase handloom fabrics from India, an interactive exhibit to experience various fabric printing techniques, and a glimpse into some well-known landmarks of India.
Festival-goers can experience traditions like henna tattoos, sari draping and turban tying. They can shop for souvenirs such as traditional Indian fashion, saris, gold, jewelry and other handicrafts. They can also try India cuisine in the new open setting at the Food Court.
