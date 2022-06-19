MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon read a proclamation into the town record recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month during the June 13 town commissioners meeting.
The proclamation denounces discrimination and expresses appreciation for the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions.
Pride Month honors the resilience of LGBTQ+ people who are fighting to live authentically and freely, acknowledging those who are deserving of dignity, respect and support,” said Natisha Rivera-Patrick, who chairs the town’s cultural diversity committee. “Pride Month allows us to educate public audiences on the LGBTQ+ community and to celebrate their contributions to society.”
Below is a copy of the resolution:
WHEREAS, the Town of Matthews cherishes the value and dignity of each person and appreciates the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion; and
WHEREAS, all are welcome in the Town of Matthews and every family, in any shape, deserves a place to call home where they are safe, happy, and supported by friends and neighbors; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Matthews denounces prejudice and discrimination based on age, gender identity, gender expression, race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sexual orientation, or physical attributes as an affront to our fundamental principles; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Matthews appreciate the cultural, civic, and economic contributions of lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, plus (LGBTQ+) community which strengthen our social welfare; and
WHEREAS, Pride month began in June of 1969 on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City after LGBTQ+ and allied friends rose up and fought against police harassment and discriminatory laws that have since been declared unconstitutional; and
WHEREAS, it is imperative that young people in our community, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression, feel valued, safe, empowered, and supported by their peers and community leaders; and
WHEREAS, despite being marginalized, LGBTQ+ people continue to celebrate authenticity, acceptance, and love.
THEREFORE, we do hereby proclaim June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the Town of Matthews and urge residents to recognize the contributions made by members of the LGBTQ+ community and to actively promote the principles of equality, liberty, and justice.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the Town of Matthews to be affixed this 13th day of June, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.