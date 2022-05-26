MATTHEWS – Town leaders are putting the community on notice – they plan on adding two bond referendums on the November 2022 ballot.
Matthews commissioners voted May 23 to publish a notice of intent to apply to the Local Government Commission to pursue the bonds.
“This board has been very involved in discussing the possibility of general obligation bonds on the November 2022 ballot,” Town Manager Becky Hawke said. “As we continue to march down that path, this is the next step.”
Right now, the thinking is that voters will see a bond referendum for up to $21 million for transportation projects and $14 million for parks and recreation facilities.
Numbers may still be adjusted.
Commissioner Mark Tofano asked Hawke if the notice would include information about a potential property tax increase.
Hawke replied that Public Information Officer Maureen Keith is putting together a webpage that details how the bond referendum could affect taxpayers. That information will go out around June 1.
Last month, Hawke said $30 million in general obligation bonds would cost about $2.03 million in annual debt service payments (20-year term at 3% interest), which would require a .032 cents on the tax rate if issued in fiscal year 2024 or later.
