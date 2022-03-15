MATTHEWS – Matthews commissioners have offered Becky Hawke a contract to serve as town manager.
Hawke, who has served as assistant town manager since 2016, emerged as the top candidate from a pool of more than 20 applicants from across the country, according to Mayor John Higdon. Hawke takes over the role from retiring Hazen Blodgett on April 1. Blodgett announced his plans to retire in September.
“We're very blessed to have Becky on our staff,” Higdon said. “The knowledge that she brings forward is going to make Hazen's retirement a little less painful – not totally, but slightly less painful – because there's a lot of knowledge that Becky has gained working with Hazen over the last six years. I have supreme confidence in Becky that she will do a great job for us.”
The board voted 6-1 March 14 to approve the contract. Commissioner Larry Whitley was the only no vote.
Commissioner Mark Tofano said constituents have asked about the severance package outlined in the contract.
In the event the manager is fired, the town will provide at least 12 months of the position's salary as well as payment for unused accrued vacation leave and paid holidays. The contract includes a base salary of $164,200.
The town doesn't have to pay severance if the manager was fired for a felony conviction or a conviction of a “crime of moral turpitude.”
“Town manager positions are very rare and few between,”Tofano explained. “The ability for a town manager to work from one spot to another is limited, so the 12-month severance pay is an acceptable arrangement for this particular position.”
Tofano said cutting ties with a town manager would be a heavy decision for leaders, considering the cost could tally upwards of $250,000 with salary, benefits and cost of hiring a firm to conduct a new search.
Commissioners hired Developmental Associates to conduct the town manager search.
Board members expressed a desire to hire someone fiscally responsible with the ability to network with outside agencies and get the most out of staff. It was also important to them to hire someone familiar with Matthews and its values.
Hawke has served on the boards of directors for the Matthews Chamber of Commerce, Matthews HELP Center, Matthews Rotary Club and the Red Brick Partnership. Prior to joining Matthews, Hawke was human resources and public relations director for the Town of Christianburg, Virginia. She served in several roles for the City of Radford, Virginia.
“I look forward to the opportunity,” Hawke told commissioners March 14. “I am humbled to be selected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.