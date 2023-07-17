Matthews project to create community gathering space

MATTHEWS – Proffitt Dixon Partners has unveiled plans for Midway Station, a development project that includes more than 1,000 residential units, a hotel and room for commercial uses just north of the Matthews Sportsplex.
The real estate developer is trying to rezone 72 acres south of Matthews-Mint Hill Road with enough details for site plan approval and some flexibility to return to the board at a later time for the OK on elevations.
Ashley Peterson, a partner at Proffitt Dixon Partners, said her team wants the flexibility to attract a greater user and continue working with the town to understand its vision for the Entertainment District.
“The biggest thing that we wanted to focus on was creating the heartbeat and the central component that's going to draw people into the Entertainment District,” Peterson told commissioners July 10 while describing a 104,000-square-foot plaza that will be known as Surry Green.
The plaza will be a privately owned park that’s accessible to the public. Peterson shared a vision for the road leading up to the plaza, Surry Green Lane, being blocked off on the weekends for community events.
“It's a really large grand space that we feel like is going to provide itself a lot of opportunity to become a communal gathering spot that really just echoes everything that's fantastic that's happening in downtown Matthews currently,” Peterson said.
The development calls for 814 multi-family units and 200 single-family attached units. Proffitt Dixon Partners wants the ability to convert up to 100 multifamily units into townhomes if needed. The project also calls for 221,250 square feet of non-residential uses and a hotel with up to 120 rooms. The hotel won’t be an extended stay.
Commissioners offered some initial feedback during the July 10 rezoning hearing.
Commissioner John Urban and Mayor John Higdon want assurances the plaza stays a community space long-term rather than a placeholder for future development. Commissioner Renee Garner encouraged the developer to consider increasing the tree save for the project to 15%. Commissioner Mark Tofano echoed planning board member Howie Labiner’s sentiment about getting feedback on the project from the neighboring Crestdale community.
Commissioners have extended the public hearing to the Aug. 14 meeting.
