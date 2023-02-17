MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon has proclaimed the week of Feb. 19 to 25 as Engineers Week in Matthews.
The National Society of Engineers founded Engineers Week in 1951. The society uses the week to promote engineering and technology careers.
“Engineers use their scientific and technical knowledge and skills in creative and innovative ways to fulfill society’s needs,” reads the proclamation issued Feb. 13. “Engineers face the major technological challenges of our time – from rebuilding towns devastated by natural disaster, cleaning up the environment, and assuring safe, clean and efficient sources of energy, to designing information systems that will speed our country into the future.”
Higdon serves as product engineering director for Merit Brass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.