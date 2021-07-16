MATTHEWS – What do you think of the Matthews Police Department? Now is your time to tell them.
The department is asking Matthews residents to complete a survey that will be used to grade its level of service, identify opportunities to improve and guide its strategic planning process.
The survey will be open until midnight on July 31. Click here to take the Matthews Police Department Citizen Survey.
