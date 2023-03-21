MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Bianca Jaslene Gamble.
Police say Bianca was last seen in the area of Hunting Court in Matthews on March 19 at 9 p.m. She was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and dark gray Jordan shoes.
Call 911 or 704-847-5555 with any information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.