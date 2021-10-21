MATTHEWS – The Rotary Club of Matthews continued its tradition of recognizing Officers of the Month for the Matthews Police Department. What made this quarter’s batch special was their efforts weren’t in pursuit of arrests.
Sgt. Steven Cohn encountered a man with autism in July living behind a gas station. Cohn bought clothes and food for the man and tried to connect him with community resources such as the Autism Society of NC and the YMCA.
He also hooked him up with a donated bicycle and helped him get a job in Matthews.
“He found a way to help someone in need – not only by giving this person things but helping him gain the resources to help himself,” according to the nomination from Lt. S. Rozina.
Officer Ashley Liles won Officer of the Month for returning to an address she had visited a couple days prior to help a woman
struggling with alcohol addiction.
Liles convinced the woman to receive help and made arrangements for her to stay at a detox center. Liles drove the woman to the center.
“Anytime you try to offer someone help there is always a risk that they reject it or become offended at our suggestions,” wrote nominator Cpl. McWhirter. “Officer Liles presented this sensitive information respectfully and humbly so that the female was able to receive it without feeling judged.”
Officer Tommy Jordan won Officer of the Month after going to great lengths to help find a missing person on Sept. 29. After completing his shift, Jordan joined other officers in search of a woman who had been missing for over 24 hours, according to a nomination from Sgt. B. Leadem.
