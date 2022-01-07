MATTHEWS – Patrol officers were dispatched at 2:39 p.m. Jan. 5 to Rack'em Pub and Billiards at 1898 Windsor Square Drive regarding a vehicle that had just been broken into.
A witness gave officers a detailed description of the suspect. A short time later, an officer located a man a block away at 1701 Windsor Square Drive that fit the description given by the witness.
Police arrested Brian Keshawn Ross, 22, of Charlotte, on charges of breaking or entering a vehicle and damage to property (outstanding arrest warrant).
