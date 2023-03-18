Matthews police look for shooting suspect

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting March 18 at City Arcade.
Police responded to a shooting at 6:10 a.m. at the business, located at 9201 E. Independence Blvd. Police said they were told a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot by another man after a dispute. The victim was taken to the hospital by witnesses prior to officers arriving.
The suspect is described as a heavyset black male with long dreads halfway down his back. Police said he was last seen fleeing the scene with two unidentified females in a dark colored Ford Crew Cab four-door pickup truck with large tires and a bed cover.
Police encourage anyone who knows his identity to call Detective Danial Michalak at dmichalak@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6793.
