MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is looking for 53-year-old James Lester Johnson, who has 10 warrants for his arrest related to thefts totaling $15,000 from Matthews stores, officials said.
Eight of the 10 warrants are for felony larceny. The other two are for misdemeanor larceny.
Call 704-847-5555 if you know Johnson’s whereabouts.
