Matthews Police investigate shoplifting case at Ulta store
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects of a shoplifting that occured at 3 p.m. July 8 at Ulta store, 2113 Matthews Township Pkwy.
Staff told officers that a woman shopped for several minutes, put items in her basket and left the store. Moments later, a man came into the store, retrieved the basket and left the store without paying for the items.
The items were valued at more than $4,300.
Contact Det. Lori Valdes with any information about the suspects in this video at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6717.
