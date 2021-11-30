MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating an assault on an older adult that happened at a convenience store.
Police responded to the scene at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 25 at the Quick Trip Store at 10621 Monroe Road. The victim told police that the suspect asked him for money while inside the store and became agitated when he told her that he didn't have any.
The suspect confronted the victim outside in the parking lot, struck him and pushed him to the ground, causing minor injuries to his face and hand, according to police.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Danielle Helms at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6706.
