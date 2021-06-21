MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has eliminated a suspect from its investigation of more than $8,900 worth of merchandise from three stores.
The sole suspect is believed to be involved in these incidents
• Fragrances valued at $4,081 stolen April 30 at 12:19 p.m. from Ulta, 2113 Matthews Township Pkwy.
• Over-the-counter medications valued at $3,242.10 stolen May 20 at 2:50 p.m. from Costco, 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy.
• Over-the-counter medications valued at $1,600 stolen June 6 at 3:30 p.m. from Costco, 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy.
Contact Detective Daniel Michalak at dmichalak@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6793 with any information about these suspects.
