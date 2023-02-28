MATTHEWS – Sgt. Brandon McWhirter had to take a moment to regain composure while giving a speech in honor of his partner and best friend, Tico, a canine cop who has worked with the Matthews Police Department since 2016.
McWhirter has been fighting crime alongside the Belgian Malinois for the past four years. On Feb. 28, town commissioners agreed to sell the retired canine as “surplus property” to McWhirter for $1.
Mayor John Higdon recognized Tico for his “loyal and dedicated service to the community” and encouraged McWhirter to feed the 8.5-year-old dog a celebratory steak.
“I’m just humbled and thankful for the opportunity to not only spend time with him on the road but also be able to retire him and be able to take him home,” McWhirter said. “I have three kids that would be heartbroken if he wasn’t part of our family.”
Tico has put in more than 1,000 hours of training. He’s help recover more than 15 pounds of illegal narcotics and 15 handguns off the street.
McWhirter also credits Tico for helping break down walls and build community trust through demonstrations and letting kids pet him at schools.
“He’s been a blessing in my life,” McWhirter said.
The Matthews Police Department is currently training three non-biting German short-haired pointers to serve the community much like Tico did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.