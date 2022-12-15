MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Officers were dispatched to 2008 Moore Road at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 13 regarding a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured driver. Officers found an unconscious driver and began rendering aid.
They discovered the man was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police identified him as Dashawn Ray Gene Dean, 27, of Kannapolis.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit is helping with the case.
Contact Detective Daniel Michalak at dmichalak@mattthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6793 for any information regarding the case.
