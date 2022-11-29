MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has launched an organized retail crime initiative in partnership with local stores.
As part of Operation Santa Knows, police will work closely with retail loss prevention through Dec. 29 to increase reporting, investigating and solving retail theft cases.
The operation is designed to identify, charge, and prosecute offenders and the criminal enterprises that fuel them. In addition to being charged criminally, anyone apprehended in the operation will also be trespassed from the stores they steal from.
