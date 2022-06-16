The Matthews Police Department asks for the public to help identify a man believed to have fraudulently bought over $3,400 worth of phones and accessories May 19 from the T-Mobile store at 3114 Fincher Farm Road.
Police described the suspect as a Black male with a medium build, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds.
Contact Detective Lori Valdes with any information at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6717.
