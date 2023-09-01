MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department will continue using Williams Wrecker Service for towing and vehicle evidence storage though the idea received some pushback from Commissioner Larry Whitley, a former law enforcement officer.
The contract between MPD and the Matthews-based wrecker is set to expire Sept. 11. Commissioners gave police the go-ahead Aug. 28 to renew the contract with Williams Wrecker Service for three-years with the right to renew for two extra one-year terms.
One other company responded to the MPD’s request for proposals: Smith’s Wrecker Service in Stallings.
Both proposals charged the same amount for 24-7 towing as well as excessive clean-up of debris, but Williams Wrecker Service had lower fees for things like wait times, motorcyle towing and tire changes.
“Williams is able to provide on-site dispatcher and driver 24 hours a day, 365 days a week,” Maj. Roy Sisk told commissioners. “Also they have staff on site to release vehicles from 6 a.m. to midnight.”
Smith’s Wrecker Service offered a 24-hour number during non-busines hours for customers to call and arrange for someone to be onsite within 20 minutes, according to Sisk.
Williams Wrecker Service also offered towing of police vehicles at no charge and other twon department vehicles at a discounted price.
Sisk said MPD averages about 70 tows per month.
Williams Wrecker Service has been contracted for towing and vehicle evidence storage since 2013.
Whitley had concerns about one wrecker service having a lengthy contract without giving another firm the opportunity to match the offer. Whitley remembers his tenure with the N.C. Highway Patrol, where he dealt with 10 different wrecking companies in 10 different counties.
“I think we should say, ‘Can you match what they’re doing?’” Whitley said.
Commissioner John Urban said he’d be for that idea if there were two or three firms to call on, but in looking at the proposals, he noticed Smith’s had a higher fees on more categories.
“To your point, you want to have some competition, but they are more expensive for 50% of all the line items,” Urban said.
