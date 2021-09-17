Matthews Police Department raises money for mobile mammography unit
MATTHEWS – Officers with the Matthews Police Department will wear pink undershirts while in uniform in October to raise awareness about breast cancer.
The same shirts are available to the public to buy. Proceeds will go to the Novant Health Mobile Mammography Unit.
Shirts, ranging from small to X-large, cost $20.
Contact Officer Dustin Ay at day@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6740 or Sgt. Darren Snyder at dsnyder@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6703 to buy a shirt.
