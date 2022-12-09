MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department will no longer accept medications for destruction as part of Operation Medicine Drop effective on Friday, Dec. 16.
“MPD has been a proud partner of this program for many years by assisting in getting medications out of the wrong hands by providing education and offering proper disposal of them,” according to the police department. “After evaluating the needs of this program, it was decided that due to the labor intensiveness and duplicative process, which is also offered by some local CVS locations, our resources would be most efficient if utilized in other areas to best serve the Matthews community.”
The Matthews Police Department recommends dropping off medications at the following locations:
• CVS (#4299) 1305 Matthews Township Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105 - https://bit.ly/3zVL7Xs
• CVS (#7213) 3310 Siskey Pkwy. Matthews, NC 28105 - https://bit.ly/3T8DP9u
FDA recommendations for disposing of medication(s) at home - https://bit.ly/3Ug7uyU
