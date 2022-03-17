MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has obtained 22 arrest warrants for four people on charges of identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense.
The investigation started with two suspects that police say used a stolen credit card Feb. 3 to make fraudulent purchases at the Lowe's store at 2115 Matthews Township Pkwy.
Police asked the public for their identities, noting they were suspected of committing several other fraudulent transactions with stolen credit cards totaling over $37,009.
Detectives identified the initial suspects in the case as Tina Marie Alexander, 44, and Latasha Lynn Hunt, 41, which also led to the discovery of two additional suspects Aaron Blake Caulder, 18, and John Michael Driggers, 21.
Police encourage the community to call 704-847-5555 if you know their whereabouts
