MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a hit and run suspect that caused injuries to a motorcyclist.
A motorcyclist traveling south on South Trade Street was struck by a vehicle turning onto South Trade Street from East McDowell Street at 1 p.m. June 26.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2009 to 2015 Honda Pilot (champagne in color) with damage to the right rear area.
Contact Officer Jamey Vancil at jvancil@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6755 with any information about the case.
