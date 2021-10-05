MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a report of someone shooting into a vehicle on the outer loop of I-485 on the morning of Oct. 5.
The victim told police that the driver of a gray sedan fired several gunshots into his vehicle from the travel lane beside him as he was passing the Stallings Road Bridge. The victim had a minor injury from shattered debris.
Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Lori Valdes at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6717.
