MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department closed the westbound side of East Independence Boulevard at at I-485 to investigate a seven-vehicle crash.
Several people were taken to the hospital for various injuries due to the crash and one person died, according to police.
The preliminary investigation determined all vehicles involved were traveling in the same direction.
The police department will continue investigating the cause of this crash.
