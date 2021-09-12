MATTHEWS – Officers with the Matthews Police Department responded to Matthews-Mint Hill Road near East Independence Boulevard at 5:38 p.m. Sept. 7 regarding a vehicle crash involving a school bus.
The bus carried four students, but there were no injuries from the crash.
The students were transferred to another bus.
Officers assigned to the patrol division are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances of the crash.
