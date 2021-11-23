MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department will implement an organized retail crime initiative in partnership with local stores from Nov. 29 to Dec. 29 called “Operation Santa Knows.”
Police will work with retail loss prevention to increase reporting, investigating and solving retail theft cases. The goal is to identify, charge and prosecute offenders responsible for such crimes as well as the criminal enterprises that fuel them.
In addition to being charged criminally, anyone apprehended in the operation will also be trespassed from the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.