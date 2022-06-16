MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department encourages neighborhoods to meet as one community and get to know the officers that serve it during National Night Out.
The 38th annual event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2 at Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St.
In addition to food, the event offers activities for children, viewings of public safety equipment and tables manned by community partners.
Companies wanting to set up a table or tent at the event may contact Sgt. Julius Robertson at jrobertson@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6794.
