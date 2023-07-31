MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has arrested two men they say were involved in a July 30 shooting that happened during a child exchange in the parking lot of Windsor Park.
Officers arrested the ex-husband Michael Isaiah McDonald, 23, of Peachland, S.C., on charges of attempted first-degree murder; assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill; felony conspiracy; and discharge a firearm in the town limits. Police arrested him after he was released from the hospital for "injuries that were not consistent with a gunshot wound."
They also arrested Christopher O'Bryan McDonald, 20, of Monroe, on charges of attempted first-degree murder; assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill; felony conspiracy; and discharge a firearm in the town limits.
