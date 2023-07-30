MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a woman’s current boyfriend and ex-husband during a child exchange in the parking lot of Windsor Park.
Police received a call at 12:15 p.m. July 30 from a man saying that while in the car with his girlfriend, he had just been shot by his girlfriend’s ex-husband and shot at by the ex-husband’s brother. Police said they were told the men followed the couple to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center before leaving the area.
A patrol officer found the suspect’s vehicle traveling north on Matthews-Mint Hill Road. When pulled over at the 7-Eleven, the officer saw the driver had a “significant” wound to the arm.
The driver/suspect, his two children and his brother were inside the vehicle.
Medic transported the driver/suspect to the hospital for treatment. Police said he continues to receive medical treatment and is in stable condition.
Police said the male victim was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his wrist. His girlfriend was treated and released for injuries received from shattered glass and a physical assault.
Police did not release the names of suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.