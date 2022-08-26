MATTHEWS – Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington submitted his resignation effective Aug. 26, to retire from law enforcement and pursue another opportunity, according to the town.
Pennington has served as the police chief since January 2018.
"One of the highlights of my career was serving the great Town of Matthews alongside some of the most impressive, caring and compassionate police officers I have had the pleasure of meeting in nearly 30 years of service," Pennington said.
Maj. Roy Sisk will be in command of the organization until an interim chief is named.
