Matthews Playhouse will perform ‘Clue’

MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will bring the comedic murder mystery “Clue” to life from April 14 to 23 at Fullwood Theatre.
The play follows six strangers attending a dinner party. Each one of them becomes a potential suspect after their host is found dead. The group, consisting of Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard and butler Wadsworth race to uncover the identity of the killer as the body count rises.
“This gem of a play is sure to delight and puzzle audiences as they attempt to solve the mystery,” said Sarah Baumgardner, executive director of the Matthews Playhouse. “It’s an incredibly fun way to experience everyone’s favorite board game in a whole new way.”
Jill Bloede will direct the production. “Clue” is adapted by Sandy Rustin from Jonathan Lynn’s screenplay, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The cast features many of Charlotte’s most notable actors, including:
• Allen Andrews as Wadsworth
• Emma Ribadeneira as Yvette
• Mary Bain as Mrs. White
• Paula Baldwin as Mrs. Peacock
• Vanessa Davis as Miss Scarlet
• Johnny Hohenstein as Professor Plum
• Jeremy Cartee as Colonel Mustard
• Andrew Pippin as Mr. Green
• Simon Ohlhaut as Mr. Boddy
• Featured Players: Kathleen Cole, Jeff Powell, Steven Price and Michael Smith
Want to go?
“Clue” production will run from April 14 to 23 at the Matthews Community Center. Tickets range from $12 to $20. It is recommended for ages 13 and older. See showtimes and ticket information at https://www.matthewsplayhouse.com/clue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.