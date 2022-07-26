MATTHEWS – “A House is Not A Home” will make its regional premier Aug. 19 to 28 at the Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts after winning the 2022 Playwright’s Festival.
The festival, a collaboration between The Matthews Playhouse and the African American Playwrights Group, is an initiative to promote diversity in Matthews and the Charlotte theater community.
“Matthews Playhouse considers it a privilege to incorporate the Playwrights’ Festival into our season and establish new relationships with community members,” Executive Director Sarah Baumgardner said.
This original contemporary piece, written by local playwright Kenyatt M. Godbolt, is set in New York City in the 1990s and explores the dynamics between father and son, hip-hop culture and the consequences of divorce.
Godbolt points to Census data that shows divorce rates are higher among Black families than other Americanss.
“This fact of life for Blacks in America causes many of us to remain single and/or become single parents. It causes many of our children to struggle at school,” Godbolt said. “It causes too many of our children to engage in criminal activity. This play helps parents who struggle with forgiveness, and this play helps young people understand the importance of family, education and making good choices.”
The title of the play, “A House is Not A Home,” is a nod to the playwright’s heritage and personal connection to the song by the same title performed by music legends like Ella Fitzgerald. Godbolt’s uncle, Freddie Waits, has played drums as Fitzgerald sings “A House Is Not A Home.”
To honor that connection, there will be a special jazz showcase on stage prior to the performances on Aug. 19 and 26. There will also be a special audience talkback hosted by Toni Tupponce with the playwright, director and cast immediately following the matinee performance on Aug. 21.
Tickets for A House is Not A Home are now on sale and range in price between $14 and $20. Student and senior discounts are available. Visit www.matthewsplayhouse.com/house-is-not-a-home to buy tickets.
