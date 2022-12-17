Matthews Playhouse presenting murder mystery dinner at Indian Trail Town Hall

INDIAN TRAIL – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts and The Town of Indian Trail will present an evening of dining and entertainment Jan. 20 to 22 at Indian Trail Town Hall.
This inaugural dinner theater experience includes a meal catered by Joy Catering and Bakery and a live performance of “A Weekend in the Country,” a who-dunnit murder mystery that tells the story of a peaceful weekend getaway hosted by a well-respected gentleman by the name Lord Granville. Or so we think.
The show is directed by Matthews Playhouse founder June Bayless and features local Charlotte-based actors Paula Baldwin, Mary Lynn Bain, Jeremy Cartee, John DeMicco, Amy Pearre Dunn, Michael Smith and Larry Webster.
“This is a production that was born out of the pandemic,” Bayless said. “We initially wrote the show to be performed as a virtual play at a time when that was the best we could do! It’s exciting to see the production come to life in-person and performed in front of a live audience as it was meant to be.”
The evening begins with an introduction to the mysterious and suspicious characters invited by Lord Granville before they begin to disappear one by one. Dinner will be served over intermission as the audience will be invited to “vote” on who they think committed the crime. When the meal concludes, the show will commence to reveal “who did it.”
“We are always looking for fresh ideas and new ways to provide our citizens enrichment throughout the year, '' said Hayden Kramer, Indian Trail parks and recreation director. “Promoting the arts and culture is an important part of what we do, and we can’t think of a better partner than Matthews Playhouse to bring this idea to fruition.”
Tickets cost $40 per person and include dinner and the performance. Guests will receive a 10% discount when purchasing an entire table of six seats.
Visit www.matthewsplayhouse.comfor more information and to purchase tickets.
