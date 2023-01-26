MATTHEWS – The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts plans to fill a void when it comes to live theater in the Charlotte region following the closing of the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte late last year.
“This is a great loss for the county of Mecklenburg; however, we’re hoping to turn it around into a gain for us for our own community,” Matthews Playhouse founder June Bayless said.
She announced the Matthews Playhouse’s plans Jan. 23 to launch Matthews Summer Theatre beginning in 2024. She hopes the campaign will attract theater lovers to Matthews, where they’ll spend money at local restaurants, bars, coffee shops and stores.
The inaugural season will include a blockbuster musical in Stumptown Park, a classic comedy in the Matthews Community Center and a children’s theater in the community center. The Matthews Playhouse would like to expand the program the following year by adding a fourth show.
“We feel this is a golden opportunity for Matthews to fill a void that’s been left in downtown Charlotte and bring audiences out here to us to enjoy the wonderful things that happen in our own community,” Bayless said.
Bayless shared these plans with Matthews commissioners but stopped short of asking for anything.
Matthews Playhouse has showcased several performances for the 2022-2023 year, including “Sister Act,” “A House Is Not A Home,” “Princess Fearless” and “Scrooge.“ Coming soon are ”Seussical the Musical” (Feb. 24-March 5), “Clue” (April 14-23) and “Hello Dolly” (July 14-30).
The nonprofit has more than 300 children, ages 4 to 18, enrolled in its School of Theatre program. Children get 15 weeks of instruction and six weeks of rehearsal toward School of Theatre shows.
“We take it as a great point of pride to be able to pour into the lives of young people in this community to provide them with opportunities to learn valuable life skills.” Executive Director Sarah Baumgardner said. “They learn how to present properly. They learn how to work in collaboration with others to truly step outside of their comfort zones and also to be their own advocate. We’ve also seen so many children truly blossom from this opportunity to be on stage.”
Matthews Playhouse offers camps for nine weeks of the summer for children ages 4 to 18. More than 1,000 children enrolled in theater camps this past summer. And the playhouse has even gotten requests for adult summer camps.
The nonprofit also engages with the community through events like the Matthews Tree Lighting, Matthews Alive and its very own Haunted Trail, which drew more than 2,400 visitors. Matthews Playhouse also partners with the Matthews Chamber of Commerce, Hooks-Orr American Legion Post #235 and other nonprofits. It raised more than $5,000 for nonprofits from July to December 2022.
Welcome to the discussion.
