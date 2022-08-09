MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has announced its School of Theatre acting class schedule and student performance dates for the 2022-23 school year.
Since launching in the 1990s, thousands of children of all ages and backgrounds in the region have benefited from performing arts classes and productions at the theater.
“Our acting classes and student productions are unique because they are led by some of our region’s most respected theater professionals,” Executive Director Sarah Baumgardner said. “Our students receive instruction from professional choreographers, theater educators, actors and directors who pass along valuable lessons for up-and-coming performers based on years of experience working in performing arts companies all over the country.”
Education Director Stefanie Nicholson described Matthews Playhouse’s theater education programs and outreach as an asset to the community.
“We strive to extend opportunities to students of all ages, regardless of background, in a creative, supportive atmosphere,” Nicholson said.
Registration for 2022-23 School of Theatre classes are underway. Classes will span from the week of Sept. 12 to Feb. 10, 2023. Students will build on material learned each week in class and be eligible to audition for the following School of Theatre productions:
• The Chocolate War, March 17-18, 2023
• School Dayz, March 18, 2023
• Miss Nelson Is Missing, March 18-19, 2023
• Matilda Jr., March 24 -25, 2023
• Zombie Prom, March 25-26, 2023
Parents can visit www.matthewsplayhouse.com/classes222 to learn more about the School of Theatre classes or register their children.
Anyone who registers before Aug. 12 will receive $20 off their class registrations.
In addition to its School of Theatre, Matthews Playhouse offers day-time school performances of its mainstage productions in September 2022 and February 2023.
“There is simply no substitute for the learning that occurs when a child experiences live theater,” Baumgardner said. “Not only does it stimulate the imagination, it opens young people up to new stories, people, and ideas.”
School performance dates for the 2022-23 school year are as follows:
• “Princess Fearless,” Sept. 26, 27, 29 and 30 at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
• “Seussical The Musical,” Feb. 27, 28 and March 2 and 3 at 9:30 an 11:30 a.m.
Educators interested in field trip opportunities are encouraged to visit www.matthewsplayhouse.com or call 704-846-8343.
