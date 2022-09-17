MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has announced a buy-one-get-one free ticket discount for all performances of “Princess Fearless” as part of its mission to make the performing arts more accessible.
The original production is based on the book, “Princess Fearless: Walking to School,” by local artist Lakeetha Blakeney and shares the story of fourth-grade student Louise “Lou” Miller.
Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Matthews Community Center. Tickets to “Princess Fearless” range between $10 and $18, but audiences can now buy two tickets for the price of one by going to www.matthewsplayhouse.com.
Matthews Playhouse will also present a free outdoor performance of “Princess Fearless” at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 in Stumptown Park. Seating is general admission and will be based on availability.
The free outdoor performance is sponsored by Culture Blocks, a community partnership funded by Mecklenburg County.
