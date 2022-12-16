Matthews Playhouse launches technical theater apprentice program

MATTHEWS – Since launching nearly 30 years ago, Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has established a reputation for excellence in theater education and live performances.
As part of its next phase in educational programming, the Matthews Playhouse School of Theatre will provide technical theater instruction for young people in grades 9-12.
The program offers students the opportunity to learn the fundamental technical elements of a theatrical production in a positive, supportive environment with Matthews Playhouse Technical Director Marty Wolff.
Through hands-on instruction and mentoring, high school students will gain an understanding of the various disciplines in technical theater; design, production crew and shop crew.
Students will also explore theatrical design (lights, scenery, props) while learning commonplace tasks of working backstage.
Matthews Playhouse Education Director Stefanie Nicholson said she wants to open up more opportunities for young people to work behind the scenes for the annual School of Theatre Productions that take place each spring.
“The ultimate goal is to give young people the skills and the confidence to fill essential roles on the production team,” she said. “We would like to see our students gain experience as stage managers, designers, set builders, backstage crew members and more.”
“Technical theatre professionals are the unsung heroes of every live production, whether it’s a play, a concert, or a dance recital,” Executive Director Sarah Baumgardner said. “Behind every great performance is an outstanding production team.”
Want to go?
Apprenticeships will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11 to Feb. 8. Students build on skills learned each week and will have the option to participate in select upcoming productions. There is an instruction fee of $125. Need-based scholarships are available for qualifying students.
