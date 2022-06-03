MATTHEWS – The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has added a new summer camp session developed specifically for children ages 10 to 14 on the autism spectrum or with a cognitive or developmental disability.
Kids with Disabilities in the Spotlight, or KiDS Camp for short, spans June 13 to 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will focus on performance activities designed to build confidence, positive social interactions and communication skills in a safe, supportive environment.
KiDS Camp will be led by Amanda Mooney, a special education teacher at St. Ann Catholic School with more than 20 years of experience teaching children with special needs. Mooney is a familiar face in the Charlotte theater community and a regular performer on the Matthews Playhouse stage. She has portrayed Starfish, the lovable character in “Rainbow Fish The Musical” and The Blue Fairy in the 2020 production of “Pinocchio.”
Multiple studies have linked theater education to stronger communication skills, the ability to follow directions, teamwork, organization and meaningful social interactions.
“It’s important that children and teens with special needs have more representation and opportunities to shine in the performing arts,” Mooney said. “‘KiDS camp is a wonderful opportunity to explore the theater arts while strengthening social skills. We will incorporate theater games, props, music and movement to help campers make friends, build confidence, express emotions and use their imagination.”
The camp session will be limited in size to provide each child the attention and instruction they require in order to succeed.
Visit https://www.matthewsplayhouse.com/kidscamp to learn more about KiDS Camp. Interested parents with questions can also reach out directly at amooney@matthewsplayhouse.com.
