MATTHEWS – Kenyatt Godbolt, author of “Nose Wide Open,” won the 2022 BIPOC Playwrights Festival, according to the Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts and the African American Playwrights Group.
The festival highlights original works by Black & Indigenous People of Color.
Godbolt’s play, along with “Who's That Woman in My Bed?” by Crystal Joseph, and “Benefit of the Doubt” by Donald S. Hall were adapted into 20-minute "preview" versions that were performed as a staged reading by local actors April 30 in front of an audience.
The readings were judged by an independent panel of guest artists including African American Playwrights Group founder Vickie Evans, Corliss Hayes, Sidney Horton and Elizabeth Flax, all of whom are well known regional artists in their own right.
“All three of the selections were outstanding,” said Sarah Baumgardner, executive director for the Matthews Playhouse. “It is truly a pleasure to partner with Vickie and her organization to provide a supportive space for these artists to share their vision and tell these unique stories”.
Godbolt is a speech-language pathologist and owner of Godbolt Consultants PLLC. His play, “Nose Wide Open,” addresses the consequences of divorce by exploring the dynamics between father and son.
“This play helps parents who struggle with forgiveness and helps young people understand the importance of family, education and making good choices,” Godbolt said.
The divorce rate is higher among Black families than other Americans, according to the U.S. Bureau of Census.
“This fact of life for Blacks in America causes many of us to remain single and/or become single parents. It causes many of our children to struggle at school,” Godbolt said. “It causes too many of our children to engage in criminal activity.”
“Nose Wide Open” will be produced as a full length show by Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts in August 2022 as part of the Matthews Playhouse’s 2022-23 season. Performance dates for the full 2022-23 season will soon be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.