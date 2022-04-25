MATTHEWS – The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts announced semi-finalists of the 2022 Playwrights Festival, a collaboration between Matthews Playhouse and African American Playwrights Group.
A panel of judges, including African American Playwrights Group founder Vickie Evans, reviewed this year’s Playwrights Festival submissions and selected the following works to be featured in the April 30 staged reading:
• Kenyatt Godbolt “Nose Wide Open”
• Donald Hall, “Benefit of the Doubt”
• Crystal Joseph, “Who's That Woman in My Bed?”
Now in its second year, the Playwrights Festival is an initiative to promote diversity, equity and Inclusion in the Charlotte theatre community by highlighting original works by Black Indigenous People of Color.
The festival follows Evans’ model from AAPG’s Playwrights on Parade festival, which she held in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Selected playwrights will adapt their script to a 20-minute “preview” version that will be rehearsed and performed as a staged reading in front of an audience and a new panel of judges on April 30 at 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public.
“We are committed to what we are doing – to provide an environment for BIPOC artists to feel safe, encouraged and supported to tell their stories,” Matthews Playhouse Production Manager Cassie Prodan said. “It was difficult to narrow down such close competition, but we are thrilled to see such vision in these initial play submissions.”
The judges will score the staged readings, and the play that receives the highest score from the panel will be incorporated into the 2022-23 Matthews Playhouse season and produced as a full length show in August 2022.
Last season, the Matthews Playhouse produced “Greenwood,” an original play about the 1921 Tulsa massacre written by first-ever Playwright’s Festival finalist Coolidge Harris II.
“I am determined to let America know about this once thriving African-American community destroyed for no reason at all,” said Harris of his original piece. “My hope is that this play will inspire people to learn more about this massacre, to honor those lives lost in it.”
